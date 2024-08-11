DA Davidson Increases Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) Price Target to $65.00

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by DA Davidson from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. DA Davidson’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 71.78% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on DBD. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th.

Diebold Nixdorf Trading Up 5.3 %

Insider Activity

Shares of NYSE DBD traded up $1.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.84. 206,640 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 197,012. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.39. Diebold Nixdorf has a 12-month low of $16.50 and a 12-month high of $45.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.08.

In other news, CFO Thomas S. Timko purchased 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.71 per share, for a total transaction of $54,194.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,866,557.49. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Octavio Marquez acquired 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.34 per share, for a total transaction of $41,074.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,774 shares in the company, valued at $5,069,801.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas S. Timko acquired 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.71 per share, for a total transaction of $54,194.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,866,557.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBD. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in Diebold Nixdorf during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Diebold Nixdorf in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the first quarter worth $105,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the second quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 215.7% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,770 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Diebold Nixdorf Company Profile

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated engages in the automating, digitizing, and transforming the way people bank and shop worldwide. It operates through two segments, Banking and Retail. The company offers cash recyclers and dispensers, intelligent deposit terminals, teller automation tools, and kiosk technologies, as well as physical security solutions; and front-end applications for consumer connection points and back-end platforms that manage channel transactions, operations and integration, and facilitate omnichannel transactions, endpoint monitoring, remote asset management, customer marketing, merchandise management, and analytics.

