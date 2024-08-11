DA Davidson Lowers NCR Voyix (NYSE:VYX) Price Target to $16.00

NCR Voyix (NYSE:VYX – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at DA Davidson from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 44.14% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on NCR Voyix from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of NCR Voyix in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of NCR Voyix in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of NCR Voyix in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NCR Voyix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.43.

NCR Voyix stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.10. 3,662,050 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,449,775. NCR Voyix has a 12 month low of $10.87 and a 12 month high of $19.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.52, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.29.

NCR Voyix (NYSE:VYX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.07). NCR Voyix had a negative net margin of 7.88% and a positive return on equity of 27.60%. The business had revenue of $876.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that NCR Voyix will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NCR Voyix during the 1st quarter worth $216,302,000. First Pacific Advisors LP lifted its position in NCR Voyix by 31.3% in the second quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 3,455,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,680,000 after buying an additional 824,008 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in NCR Voyix during the first quarter worth about $39,433,000. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of NCR Voyix during the first quarter valued at about $37,890,000. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NCR Voyix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,539,000. 97.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NCR Voyix Corporation provides various software and services in the United States, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Retail; Restaurants; and Digital Banking. It offers software, services, and hardware; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

