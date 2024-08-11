Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.38 to $0.40 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.38. The company issued revenue guidance of $660 million to $664 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $664.58 million. Datadog also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.620-1.660 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DDOG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $146.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a research report on Monday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Datadog from $140.00 to $132.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research raised Datadog from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $143.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Loop Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Datadog from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $138.93.

Get Datadog alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DDOG

Datadog Trading Down 1.6 %

Insider Transactions at Datadog

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG traded down $1.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $112.28. 4,515,414 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,125,572. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $119.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.98. Datadog has a 12 month low of $77.81 and a 12 month high of $138.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 350.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 37.24 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

In related news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total value of $8,924,231.77. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 405,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,237,771.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Adam Blitzer sold 11,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.45, for a total value of $1,307,489.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 236,640 shares in the company, valued at $25,900,248. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total value of $8,924,231.77. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 405,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,237,771.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 857,306 shares of company stock worth $101,950,263. 11.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Datadog

(Get Free Report)

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.