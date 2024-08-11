DataHighway Trading 9.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days (DHX)

DataHighway (DHX) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 11th. One DataHighway coin can currently be purchased for $0.0356 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DataHighway has traded up 9.3% against the U.S. dollar. DataHighway has a total market cap of $1.85 million and approximately $3,864.05 worth of DataHighway was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About DataHighway

DataHighway’s launch date was April 1st, 2021. DataHighway’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,306,545 coins. DataHighway’s official Twitter account is @datahighway_dhx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DataHighway is www.datahighway.com.

DataHighway Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DataHighway (DHX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. DataHighway has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of DataHighway is 0.0358221 USD and is up 1.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $3,695.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.datahighway.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DataHighway directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DataHighway should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DataHighway using one of the exchanges listed above.

