Dermata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DRMA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.39 EPS

Dermata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DRMA – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($4.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.79) by ($0.39), Zacks reports.

Dermata Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DRMA traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.46. The stock had a trading volume of 228,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 918,234. Dermata Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.29 and a 1 year high of $21.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 million, a P/E ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 0.74.

Get Dermata Therapeutics alerts:

Dermata Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Dermata Therapeutics, Inc, a late-stage medical dermatology company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical product candidates for the treatment of medical and aesthetic skin conditions and diseases. The company's lead product candidate is DMT310, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial for treatment of moderate-to-severe acne; and Phase Ib proof of concept (POC) trial for Mild-to-Moderate Psoriasis, as well as is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for treatment of moderate-to-severe rosacea.

Receive News & Ratings for Dermata Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dermata Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.