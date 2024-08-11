Dermata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DRMA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.39 EPS

Dermata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DRMA – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($4.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.79) by ($0.39), Zacks reports.
Dermata Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ DRMA traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.46. The stock had a trading volume of 228,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 918,234. Dermata Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.29 and a 1 year high of $21.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 million, a P/E ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 0.74.
Dermata Therapeutics Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Dermata Therapeutics
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Cassava Sciences: A Hot Stock to Trade, Invest, or Avoid?
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/5 – 8/9
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- The Cannabis Sector: Profitability Takes Center Stage
Receive News & Ratings for Dermata Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dermata Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.