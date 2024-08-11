Destra Network Price Hits $0.24 on Major Exchanges (DSYNC)

Destra Network (DSYNC) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. During the last seven days, Destra Network has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Destra Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000394 BTC on exchanges. Destra Network has a total market capitalization of $226.34 million and $2.13 million worth of Destra Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Destra Network alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000021 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Destra Network Profile

Destra Network’s launch date was March 9th, 2024. Destra Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 938,673,423 tokens. Destra Network’s official Twitter account is @destranetwork. The official website for Destra Network is www.destra.network.

Destra Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Destra Network (DSYNC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Destra Network has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 942,824,508 in circulation. The last known price of Destra Network is 0.24142664 USD and is down -6.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $1,815,083.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.destra.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Destra Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Destra Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Destra Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Destra Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Destra Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.