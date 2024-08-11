Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Begins Coverage on Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on NARI. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Inari Medical in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial reissued a hold rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (down previously from $60.00) on shares of Inari Medical in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $84.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Inari Medical presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $61.29.

Shares of Inari Medical stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $48.65. 609,748 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,047,042. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -118.66 and a beta of 1.01. Inari Medical has a 52 week low of $36.73 and a 52 week high of $71.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.26.

In other Inari Medical news, CEO Andrew Hykes sold 3,000 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total value of $165,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,143,567.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total transaction of $275,820.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,334,085.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Hykes sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total transaction of $165,690.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,252 shares in the company, valued at $25,143,567.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 222,744 shares of company stock valued at $11,494,500. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 11.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,599,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,681,000 after buying an additional 561,562 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Inari Medical by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,702,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,501,000 after purchasing an additional 255,182 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Inari Medical by 26.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 980,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,231,000 after purchasing an additional 207,485 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Inari Medical by 27.4% in the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 777,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,288,000 after purchasing an additional 167,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Inari Medical by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 596,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,693,000 after purchasing an additional 41,555 shares during the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inari Medical, Inc builds minimally invasive, novel, and catheter-based mechanical thrombectomy devices and accessories for the specific disease states in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels for treatment of deep vein thrombosis and peripheral thrombus; FlowTriever system, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system to remove large clots from large vessels in the peripheral vasculature for treating pulmonary embolism and other complex venous thromboembolism cases; InThrill system to treat small vessel thrombosis; and LimFlow system for patients who have chronic limb-threatening ischemia with no suitable endovascular or surgical revascularization options and risk of major amputation.

