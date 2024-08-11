Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) Price Target to $31.00

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.81% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Verra Mobility from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Verra Mobility Stock Performance

Insider Activity at Verra Mobility

VRRM traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.48. 1,917,884 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,089,453. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Verra Mobility has a one year low of $17.04 and a one year high of $31.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.99 and its 200 day moving average is $25.55.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Baldwin sold 9,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.14, for a total value of $255,074.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,673 shares in the company, valued at $200,572.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael P. Huerta sold 8,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $230,285.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,662.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Baldwin sold 9,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.14, for a total value of $255,074.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,572.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,993 shares of company stock worth $736,974. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Verra Mobility during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quest Partners LLC raised its holdings in Verra Mobility by 1,732.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 99.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the period.

About Verra Mobility

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services, Government Solutions, and Parking Solutions. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration services to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners.

Featured Stories

