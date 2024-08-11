Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Target Price to $56.00

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $59.00 to $56.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on JACK. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush cut their target price on Jack in the Box from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Jack in the Box from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $69.76.

NASDAQ JACK traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.53. 445,378 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 490,386. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.42, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.91. Jack in the Box has a 1-year low of $46.10 and a 1-year high of $88.36.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $369.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.81 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 7.07%. The business’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Jack in the Box will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.99%.

In related news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 598 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.64, for a total transaction of $30,880.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,693,404.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 800 shares of company stock worth $41,514. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JACK. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,975 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,042,000 after buying an additional 6,064 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Jack in the Box by 347.7% during the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 6,349 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 4,931 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC boosted its stake in Jack in the Box by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 14,095 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 3,986 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Jack in the Box by 261.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 557,667 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,408,000 after acquiring an additional 403,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,070,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box and Del Taco quick-service restaurants in the United States. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

