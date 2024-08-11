dForce USD Price Down 0% This Week (USX)

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 11th. One dForce USD token can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00001655 BTC on popular exchanges. dForce USD has a market capitalization of $14.57 million and $2,454.59 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, dForce USD has traded 0% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000174 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00009644 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.29 or 0.00100034 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00010124 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000131 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD Token Profile

dForce USD (USX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,593,989 tokens. The official message board for dForce USD is medium.com/dforcenet. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. dForce USD’s official website is dforce.network.

Buying and Selling dForce USD

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.99933493 USD and is up 0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 34 active market(s) with $3,185.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade dForce USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy dForce USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

