DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02, Zacks reports. DHI Group had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 5.72%. The business had revenue of $35.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. DHI Group updated its Q3 2024 guidance to EPS.

DHI Group Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE DHX traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.06. 56,601 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 237,963. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $99.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.50 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.35. DHI Group has a 12-month low of $1.75 and a 12-month high of $4.16.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of DHI Group in a research note on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of DHI Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

DHI Group Company Profile

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals and other select online communities in the United States. Its solutions include talent profiles; job postings; employer branding; and other services comprising virtual and live career events, sourcing services, and content and data services that provides tailored content to help professionals manage their careers and provide employers insight into recruiting strategies and trends.

