DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Separately, Compass Point upgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.25.

DiamondRock Hospitality Stock Performance

Shares of DRH traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.07. The stock had a trading volume of 2,468,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,926,893. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.42, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.60. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 52 week low of $7.33 and a 52 week high of $9.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.83.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.22). DiamondRock Hospitality had a return on equity of 4.31% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $309.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that DiamondRock Hospitality will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

DiamondRock Hospitality Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. DiamondRock Hospitality’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DiamondRock Hospitality

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DRH. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,102,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,214,000 after acquiring an additional 120,228 shares during the period. BOKF NA increased its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 112.5% in the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 32,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 17,078 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 98,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 10,336 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Choreo LLC purchased a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the second quarter valued at $89,000.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company Profile

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in leisure destinations and top gateway markets. The Company currently owns 36 premium quality hotels with over 9,700 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its portfolio to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as independent boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

Featured Stories

