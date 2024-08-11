DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.60-$1.70 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64. The company issued revenue guidance of $770-$775 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $769.82 million. DigitalOcean also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.600-1.700 EPS.

DigitalOcean Trading Up 11.9 %

NASDAQ:DOCN opened at $32.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 61.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.63. DigitalOcean has a 12-month low of $19.39 and a 12-month high of $41.58.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $184.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.70 million. DigitalOcean had a negative return on equity of 26.29% and a net margin of 7.01%. Equities analysts forecast that DigitalOcean will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

DOCN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on DigitalOcean from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on DigitalOcean from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on DigitalOcean from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. UBS Group decreased their price target on DigitalOcean from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on DigitalOcean from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.40.

In other news, Director Amy Butte sold 5,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.46, for a total value of $195,541.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,364,180.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and growing digital businesses. It also offers infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) solutions comprising compute and storage services, as well as networking projects, including Cloud Firewalls software, Managed Load Balancers software, and Virtual Private Cloud (VPC).

