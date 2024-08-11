DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.60-$1.70 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64. The company issued revenue guidance of $770-$775 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $769.82 million. DigitalOcean also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.600-1.700 EPS.
DigitalOcean Trading Up 11.9 %
NASDAQ:DOCN opened at $32.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 61.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.63. DigitalOcean has a 12-month low of $19.39 and a 12-month high of $41.58.
DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $184.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.70 million. DigitalOcean had a negative return on equity of 26.29% and a net margin of 7.01%. Equities analysts forecast that DigitalOcean will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Amy Butte sold 5,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.46, for a total value of $195,541.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,364,180.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.
DigitalOcean Company Profile
DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and growing digital businesses. It also offers infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) solutions comprising compute and storage services, as well as networking projects, including Cloud Firewalls software, Managed Load Balancers software, and Virtual Private Cloud (VPC).
