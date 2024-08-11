Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DEHP) Position Reduced by Unison Advisors LLC

Unison Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DEHP – Free Report) by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,262,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,292,715 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF comprises about 4.1% of Unison Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Unison Advisors LLC owned 17.29% of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF worth $32,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DEHP. Schubert & Co raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 12,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Solution Inc. lifted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Solution Inc. now owns 105,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 31,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 22,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 215,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,347,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter.
Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:DEHP traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,403. The company has a market cap of $184.69 million, a P/E ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.88. Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF has a 12-month low of $21.79 and a 12-month high of $27.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.12.
About Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF
The Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF (DEHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund actively selects large-cap emerging markets companies exhibiting high profitability characteristics, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DEHP was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.
