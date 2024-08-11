Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV) Shares Bought by Evanson Asset Management LLC

Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 735,537 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 103,786 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF comprises 1.6% of Evanson Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Evanson Asset Management LLC owned 0.74% of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF worth $21,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DFSV. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 7,858,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,990 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 376,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,966,000 after buying an additional 88,734 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 530,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,451,000 after buying an additional 136,167 shares during the period. Essential Planning LLC. purchased a new position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $369,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,439,000.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of DFSV traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $29.06. The stock had a trading volume of 569,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,785. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $23.54 and a twelve month high of $32.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.38 and a 200 day moving average of $29.07.

About Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

