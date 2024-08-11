Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Stock Rating Lowered by Benchmark

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Benchmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays reduced their target price on Dine Brands Global from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Dine Brands Global from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Dine Brands Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dine Brands Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.86.

NYSE:DIN traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $30.10. The company had a trading volume of 669,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,400. Dine Brands Global has a 1 year low of $29.25 and a 1 year high of $58.51. The company has a market cap of $463.69 million, a P/E ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.27 and a 200 day moving average of $41.55.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.07. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 10.59% and a negative return on equity of 35.31%. The firm had revenue of $206.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. Dine Brands Global’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Dine Brands Global will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Dine Brands Global by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 661,092 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $23,932,000 after purchasing an additional 18,200 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 9.9% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 260,032 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,086,000 after acquiring an additional 23,400 shares in the last quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Dine Brands Global by 6.9% in the second quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 241,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,746,000 after acquiring an additional 15,600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 233,464 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,451,000 after acquiring an additional 4,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 176,464 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, and operates restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Solutions, Fuzzy's franchise operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

