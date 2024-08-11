Diversify Advisory Services LLC Acquires 189 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 10.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PNC. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 8,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 112,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,472,000 after acquiring an additional 14,750 shares during the period. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,200,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,548,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,792,000 after acquiring an additional 6,657 shares during the period. Finally, Groupama Asset Managment acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,578,000. 83.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $169.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $199.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $194.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.09.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

NYSE PNC traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $169.92. 710,475 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,404,046. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.40 and a 1 year high of $182.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.15.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th were given a $1.60 dividend. This is a positive change from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.74%.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Michael P. Lyons sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.58, for a total value of $1,997,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 199,095 shares in the company, valued at $36,151,670.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, President Michael P. Lyons sold 11,000 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.58, for a total transaction of $1,997,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 199,095 shares in the company, valued at $36,151,670.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.82, for a total transaction of $215,884.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 559,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,281,665.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,295 shares of company stock worth $3,547,181. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

