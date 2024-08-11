Diversify Advisory Services LLC Acquires 7,829 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,165 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,829 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $2,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the first quarter worth about $38,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:VGLT traded up $0.57 on Friday, hitting $60.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,210,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,255,838. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.12. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52 week low of $51.90 and a 52 week high of $62.50.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $0.2014 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19.

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

