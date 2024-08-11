Diversify Advisory Services LLC Acquires Shares of 12,011 Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 12,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHA. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 215.9% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

SCHA stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.01. 821,024 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,058,940. The firm has a market cap of $16.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.19. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $38.05 and a 1-year high of $52.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.69.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

