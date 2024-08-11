Diversify Advisory Services LLC Buys New Holdings in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 8,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Grassi Investment Management increased its holdings in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 4,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

Amplify Cybersecurity ETF Stock Performance

HACK traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.23. 48,449 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,988. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.22. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.94 and a beta of 1.41. Amplify Cybersecurity ETF has a one year low of $48.70 and a one year high of $67.49.

About Amplify Cybersecurity ETF

The ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (HACK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Cyber Defense index. The fund tracks a tiered, equal-weighted index that targets companies actively involved in providing cybersecurity technology and services. HACK was launched on Nov 11, 2014 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

