Diversify Advisory Services LLC Buys Shares of 15,686 Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 15,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BSMP. Webster Bank N. A. increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 45.6% during the second quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 32,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 10,195 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $389,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 337,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,188,000 after acquiring an additional 3,554 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 886.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 392,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,561,000 after acquiring an additional 352,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 21,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 5,825 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.50. 121,255 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,743. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $23.83 and a 12 month high of $24.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.39 and a 200 day moving average of $24.37.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd were issued a $0.053 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 22nd. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2025. BSMP was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

