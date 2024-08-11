Diversify Advisory Services LLC Buys Shares of 2,637 Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,028,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $947,000. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 7,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 49,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,508,000 after purchasing an additional 12,688 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $185.70. 508,803 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 889,447. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $149.67 and a 1-year high of $190.97. The company has a market capitalization of $80.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.49.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

