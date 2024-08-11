Diversify Advisory Services LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHG. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 291,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,212,000 after purchasing an additional 98,011 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 32,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 128,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,692,000 after buying an additional 3,665 shares in the last quarter.
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA SCHG traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $96.04. 986,462 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,453,323. The company has a market capitalization of $28.09 billion, a PE ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $69.78 and a 52-week high of $105.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $99.92 and its 200-day moving average is $94.26.
About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.
