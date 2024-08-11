Diversify Advisory Services LLC Has $1.28 Million Stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 621 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $1,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 5,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Warner Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 38,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 5,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS IFRA traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.67. The stock had a trading volume of 143,749 shares. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.35.

About iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

