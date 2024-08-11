Diversify Advisory Services LLC Has $325,000 Holdings in Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Free Report) by 62.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,610 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 20,967 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Embraer were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Embraer during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in Embraer during the second quarter worth $44,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Embraer by 221.7% during the first quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 2,628 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Embraer during the second quarter worth $129,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Embraer by 33.2% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,598 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. 34.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Embraer stock traded up $1.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,957,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,712,456. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.26. The firm has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.68 and a beta of 1.71. Embraer S.A. has a 52 week low of $12.48 and a 52 week high of $31.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Embraer ( NYSE:ERJ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The aerospace company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Embraer had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 5.35%. Embraer’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Embraer S.A. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ERJ shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Embraer from $28.50 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Embraer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.83.

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense & Security; Executive Aviation; Services & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial jets, as well as leases aircraft.

