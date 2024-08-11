Diversify Advisory Services LLC Lowers Holdings in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 813 shares during the quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Cencora were worth $1,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cencora in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new stake in Cencora in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Cencora during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cencora during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cencora in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 97.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COR has been the subject of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Cencora in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Cencora from $236.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Cencora from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cencora from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Cencora from $285.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.57.

Cencora Stock Up 0.5 %

Cencora stock traded up $1.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $237.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,258,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,395,790. The stock has a market cap of $47.42 billion, a PE ratio of 26.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $230.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.89. Cencora, Inc. has a 52-week low of $171.65 and a 52-week high of $247.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.16. Cencora had a return on equity of 266.60% and a net margin of 0.65%. The firm had revenue of $74.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Cencora, Inc. will post 13.56 EPS for the current year.

Cencora Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.32%.

Insider Transactions at Cencora

In related news, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 1,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.69, for a total value of $357,482.37. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,656,970.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cencora news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 4,438,171 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.56, for a total value of $1,067,646,415.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,980,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,806,388,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 1,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.69, for a total value of $357,482.37. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,656,970.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,338,756 shares of company stock worth $1,476,658,274. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Cencora Profile

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

