Diversify Advisory Services LLC Lowers Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 81.2% during the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 2,489 shares in the last quarter. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 237,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,487,000 after buying an additional 17,815 shares in the last quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 92,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,444,000 after purchasing an additional 4,319 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOE traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $155.29. 137,573 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 354,273. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $153.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $123.92 and a twelve month high of $160.90. The company has a market capitalization of $16.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

