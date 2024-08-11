Diversify Advisory Services LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 55.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,138 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CASY. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the first quarter worth about $32,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the second quarter worth about $40,000. 85.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on CASY. StockNews.com downgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. Northcoast Research raised Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $340.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $420.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $410.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:CASY traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $374.76. 147,375 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 286,613. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $238.44 and a fifty-two week high of $401.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $369.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $329.98. The firm has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a PE ratio of 27.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.80.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This is a boost from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is presently 14.89%.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

