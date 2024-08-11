Diversify Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June (BATS:XJUN)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June (BATS:XJUN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 51,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,914,000. Diversify Advisory Services LLC owned about 1.03% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 11,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Millington Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. lifted its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June by 27.1% in the first quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 17,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 3,715 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June during the fourth quarter worth $207,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June Price Performance

Shares of BATS:XJUN traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $36.69. 7,475 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.37. The stock has a market cap of $183.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.33.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June (XJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund seeks to outperform the SPY ETF at about 2x positive price returns while aiming for specific buffered losses and capped gains over a specific holdings period.

