Diversify Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in LPL Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in LPL Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in LPL Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at LPL Financial

In other LPL Financial news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 5,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.31, for a total value of $1,574,288.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 142,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,546,624.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LPL Financial Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of LPLA traded down $1.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $196.23. The company had a trading volume of 747,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,155. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $187.19 and a 52 week high of $289.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $253.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $259.69. The stock has a market cap of $14.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.90.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $0.22. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 52.14% and a net margin of 8.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.94 earnings per share. LPL Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 15.9 EPS for the current year.

LPL Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LPLA has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on LPL Financial from $261.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $290.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on LPL Financial from $322.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded LPL Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $268.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $279.30.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

