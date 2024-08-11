Diversify Advisory Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,688 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 485 shares during the quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 231,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,405,000 after acquiring an additional 5,389 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 25,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 3,410 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 168,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,668,000 after acquiring an additional 14,551 shares during the last quarter. Napatree Capital LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,110,000. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 29,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHM stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $77.20. The company had a trading volume of 245,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,016. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $62.87 and a 12-month high of $82.26. The company has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.46 and a 200-day moving average of $78.20.

About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

