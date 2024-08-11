Diversify Advisory Services LLC Sells 126 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,133,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,281,000 after acquiring an additional 57,277 shares in the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 10,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,393,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 143,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,527,000 after acquiring an additional 14,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,769,000.

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $2.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $354.94. 1,011,799 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,028,975. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $369.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $349.86. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $260.65 and a twelve month high of $392.14. The company has a market cap of $122.27 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

