Diversify Advisory Services LLC Sells 135 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Marriott International by 86.8% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 44,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,138,000 after buying an additional 20,890 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Marriott International by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC increased its position in Marriott International by 72.6% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Marriott International by 146.1% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. 70.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marriott International Stock Performance

MAR traded up $2.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $217.97. 1,214,086 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,517,678. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $236.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $241.25. The firm has a market cap of $62.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.60. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $180.75 and a 1 year high of $260.57.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.01. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 239.60% and a net margin of 12.01%. The company had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.26 EPS. Marriott International’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on MAR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Marriott International from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Marriott International from $252.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Marriott International from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Marriott International from $263.00 to $254.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.89.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

Featured Articles

