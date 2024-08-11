Diversify Advisory Services LLC Sells 19,130 Shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC reduced its holdings in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,141 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 19,130 shares during the quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in TechnipFMC by 73.1% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Inceptionr LLC increased its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Inceptionr LLC now owns 24,612 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its holdings in TechnipFMC by 76.6% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,770 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its position in TechnipFMC by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 27,688 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in TechnipFMC by 0.4% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 214,794 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,617,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

Get TechnipFMC alerts:

TechnipFMC Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FTI traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,455,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,205,086. The company has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.28 and a beta of 1.52. TechnipFMC plc has a fifty-two week low of $17.74 and a fifty-two week high of $29.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.68.

TechnipFMC Dividend Announcement

TechnipFMC ( NYSE:FTI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.12. TechnipFMC had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 5.72%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. TechnipFMC’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that TechnipFMC plc will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. TechnipFMC’s payout ratio is presently 42.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FTI. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America upped their price objective on TechnipFMC from $24.00 to $28.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on TechnipFMC from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com upgraded TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.38.

View Our Latest Research Report on FTI

Insider Buying and Selling at TechnipFMC

In related news, CAO David Light sold 5,928 shares of TechnipFMC stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $153,001.68. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,692.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

About TechnipFMC

(Free Report)

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TechnipFMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnipFMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.