Diversify Advisory Services LLC Sells 2,085 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,085 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 139.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000.
Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance
SCHX traded up $0.25 on Friday, hitting $62.98. 1,010,062 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,680,452. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.06 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $48.31 and a 12 month high of $66.83.
Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.
