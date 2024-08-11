Diversify Advisory Services LLC Sells 286 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,115 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 286 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $1,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in Humana in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new stake in shares of Humana in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Humana during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 274.1% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humana during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. 92.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HUM has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Humana in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $374.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Humana from $341.00 to $349.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Humana from $396.00 to $407.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $374.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of Humana in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $403.55.

Shares of HUM stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $350.83. 628,055 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,722,164. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $368.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $346.87. The firm has a market cap of $42.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.66. Humana Inc. has a twelve month low of $298.61 and a twelve month high of $530.54.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $6.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.89 by $1.07. The firm had revenue of $29.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.52 billion. Humana had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 16.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

