Diversify Advisory Services LLC Sells 58,286 Shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report) by 61.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,286 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 5,882 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth $247,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 117.1% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 31,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 16,873 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 59,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 15,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 4,224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Stock Up 0.4 %

MUFG stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,773,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,677,745. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.23. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.38 and a 12-month high of $11.72. The company has a market capitalization of $112.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.61.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Company Profile

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group ( NYSE:MUFG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $22.78 billion for the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 11.73%. As a group, analysts expect that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MUFG Bank, Ltd. that provides various financial services in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Digital Service Business Group; Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group; Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Asset Management & Investor Services Business Group; Global Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Global Commercial Banking Business Group; and Global Markets Business Group segments.

