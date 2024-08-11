Diversify Advisory Services LLC Takes $373,000 Position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 22,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,540,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 2,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 2,806.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 6,399 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SUSA stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $111.58. 29,417 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 253,620. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.35 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $112.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.51. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 52 week low of $85.04 and a 52 week high of $117.27.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

