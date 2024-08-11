Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Receives $147.86 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $147.86.

DG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Dollar General from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Dollar General from $161.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Dollar General from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a report on Thursday, May 30th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DG. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in Dollar General during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dollar General by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Dollar General by 78.0% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in Dollar General during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DG stock opened at $116.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Dollar General has a 52 week low of $101.09 and a 52 week high of $169.19.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 22.80%. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Dollar General will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

