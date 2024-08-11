Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) Major Shareholder Acquires $97,963.29 in Stock

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 6,933 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.13 per share, for a total transaction of $97,963.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,138,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,510,660.63. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Mutual Insurance Co Donegal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 5th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 8,951 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.50 per share, for a total transaction of $120,838.50.

On Tuesday, July 30th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 9,024 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.96 per share, for a total transaction of $134,999.04.

Donegal Group Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Donegal Group stock opened at $14.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $475.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.94 and a beta of -0.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Donegal Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.26 and a 12-month high of $15.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.70.

Donegal Group Dividend Announcement

Donegal Group last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.04. Donegal Group had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 0.90%. The firm had revenue of $246.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.00 million. On average, analysts forecast that Donegal Group Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a $0.172 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. Donegal Group’s payout ratio is currently 431.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Donegal Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Donegal Group

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DGICA. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Donegal Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $124,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Donegal Group by 170.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Donegal Group by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,825,664 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,541,000 after buying an additional 53,632 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Donegal Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Donegal Group by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 10,364 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 5,757 shares during the last quarter. 27.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Donegal Group

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft, as well as liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property.

Featured Stories

