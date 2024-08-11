Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Price Target Increased to $26.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Free Report) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Doximity from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Doximity from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and cut their price target for the company from $27.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Doximity in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Doximity from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Doximity from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Doximity has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.64.

Get Doximity alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on DOCS

Doximity Stock Up 38.7 %

NASDAQ DOCS traded up $9.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.60. 11,796,487 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,711,501. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.32. Doximity has a 1 year low of $19.71 and a 1 year high of $35.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.44, a P/E/G ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.22.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $126.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.88 million. Doximity had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 31.04%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Doximity will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Doximity

In other Doximity news, insider Craig Overpeck sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.85, for a total transaction of $35,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 108,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,590,324.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Anna Bryson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 288,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,660,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Craig Overpeck sold 1,500 shares of Doximity stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.85, for a total value of $35,775.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 108,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,590,324.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 81,951 shares of company stock valued at $2,574,843. Corporate insiders own 39.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Doximity during the first quarter valued at $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Doximity by 111.3% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Doximity by 621.4% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Doximity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Doximity in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

About Doximity

(Get Free Report)

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Doximity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doximity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.