Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) PT Raised to $34.00 at Evercore ISI

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Evercore ISI from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “in-line” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 4.49% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on DOCS. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Doximity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Doximity from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Doximity in a report on Friday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Doximity from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Doximity from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Doximity currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.64.

NASDAQ DOCS traded up $9.94 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.60. 11,796,487 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,711,501. The company has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 49.44, a P/E/G ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.22. Doximity has a fifty-two week low of $19.71 and a fifty-two week high of $35.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.32.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.06. Doximity had a net margin of 31.04% and a return on equity of 17.44%. The business had revenue of $126.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.88 million. Analysts forecast that Doximity will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Craig Overpeck sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.85, for a total transaction of $35,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,609 shares in the company, valued at $2,590,324.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Doximity news, Director Watkin Phoebe L. Yang sold 1,940 shares of Doximity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.22, for a total value of $54,746.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,269 shares in the company, valued at $346,231.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Overpeck sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.85, for a total value of $35,775.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 108,609 shares in the company, valued at $2,590,324.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 81,951 shares of company stock worth $2,574,843. Company insiders own 39.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lmcg Investments LLC grew its holdings in Doximity by 13.6% in the second quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 144,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,051,000 after purchasing an additional 17,283 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Doximity by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,603,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,842,000 after purchasing an additional 301,100 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Doximity by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,267,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,439,000 after buying an additional 281,239 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Doximity by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,156,000 after buying an additional 21,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Doximity by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 7,385 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

