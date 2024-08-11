Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ducommun (NYSE:DCO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on DCO. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ducommun from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $72.00 price objective (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Ducommun in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ducommun presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $67.00.

DCO traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $61.70. 62,903 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,977. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Ducommun has a 1-year low of $42.31 and a 1-year high of $65.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $907.98 million, a P/E ratio of 51.85 and a beta of 1.38.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The aerospace company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $190.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.20 million. Ducommun had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 6.06%. Ducommun’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ducommun will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ducommun news, CEO Stephen G. Oswald sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.23, for a total transaction of $116,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 347,539 shares in the company, valued at $20,237,195.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Ducommun in the fourth quarter valued at about $953,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Ducommun by 535.3% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 16,645 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 14,025 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ducommun by 7.6% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 219,479 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,259,000 after buying an additional 15,494 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ducommun by 8.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 723,575 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,483,000 after acquiring an additional 54,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Ducommun by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,016,433 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $52,916,000 after acquiring an additional 17,897 shares in the last quarter. 92.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing services for products and applications used primarily in the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, printed circuit board assemblies, cable assemblies, wire harnesses, interconnect systems, lightning diversion strips, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

