Duke Capital (LON:DUKE) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $32.39

Duke Capital Limited (LON:DUKE – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 32.39 ($0.41) and traded as high as GBX 33.50 ($0.43). Duke Capital shares last traded at GBX 33.09 ($0.42), with a volume of 558,483 shares trading hands.
Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Duke Capital in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a GBX 0.70 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a yield of 2.28%. Duke Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 10,000.00%.
Duke Royalty Limited is a principal investment firm specializing in royalty financing. The firm It does not invest in start-ups or tight margin business models. It focuses on intellectual property assets and stable, cash flowing businesses with positive EBITDA, no debt or low levels of debt, and management desire to continue with the business.
