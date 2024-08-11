Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL) PT Lowered to $183.00 at Barclays

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) had its price target cut by Barclays from $230.00 to $183.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on DUOL. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a buy rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised Duolingo from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $245.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Duolingo to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Duolingo from $267.00 to $245.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Duolingo from $265.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Duolingo currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $237.40.

Duolingo Price Performance

Shares of Duolingo stock traded up $8.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $187.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 696,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 770,708. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $188.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $198.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 193.18 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Duolingo has a one year low of $121.89 and a one year high of $251.30.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $178.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.13 million. Duolingo had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 7.08%. Duolingo’s revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duolingo will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Ahn Luis Von sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $215,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Natalie Glance sold 1,500 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.53, for a total value of $290,295.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 147,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,503,485.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ahn Luis Von sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $215,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,198 shares of company stock worth $8,092,373 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Duolingo

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Discovery Value Fund bought a new position in shares of Duolingo in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Duolingo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Duolingo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Duolingo by 350.0% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Duolingo Company Profile

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

Featured Articles

