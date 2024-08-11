DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.700-3.800 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 3.630. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.4 billion-$12.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.3 billion.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

Shares of DD stock opened at $78.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.83 billion, a PE ratio of 95.77, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.34. DuPont de Nemours has a one year low of $61.14 and a one year high of $85.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.59.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.12. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 5.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 185.37%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Mizuho lifted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $95.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DD

About DuPont de Nemours

(Get Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.