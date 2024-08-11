DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Issues FY25 Earnings Guidance

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.75-3.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.71. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.74-13.02 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.80 billion. DXC Technology also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 2.750-3.000 EPS.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on DXC. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $17.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DXC Technology currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.50.
DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. DXC Technology had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 18.43%. Equities research analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.
DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).
