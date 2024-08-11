DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Price Target Raised to $20.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TD Cowen reduced their target price on DXC Technology from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on DXC Technology from $17.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.50.

Shares of DXC Technology stock traded up $1.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.64. 2,590,522 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,490,428. DXC Technology has a 52-week low of $14.78 and a 52-week high of $25.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.72. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. DXC Technology had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 18.43%. On average, equities analysts predict that DXC Technology will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DXC. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 55.0% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in DXC Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of DXC Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of DXC Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

