Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Given New $53.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Free Report) had its price target lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $49.00 to $53.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on DT. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Dynatrace from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Tuesday. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Dynatrace from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Dynatrace from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $59.70.

Dynatrace Price Performance

Shares of DT traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $47.71. The stock had a trading volume of 3,080,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,605,167. Dynatrace has a 52 week low of $39.42 and a 52 week high of $61.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.30. The company has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.75, a P/E/G ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.04.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.04. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $399.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dynatrace will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Dynatrace

In related news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.41, for a total transaction of $2,320,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 732,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,994,907.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 50,000 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.41, for a total value of $2,320,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 732,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,994,907.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 15,404 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.22, for a total value of $681,164.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 237,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,514,277.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,274 shares of company stock valued at $3,883,271 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dynatrace

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Dynatrace by 76.7% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Dynatrace during the second quarter worth about $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Dynatrace during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Dynatrace by 3,813.3% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

Featured Stories

