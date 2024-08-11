e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Price Target Raised to $223.00 at DA Davidson

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities researchers at DA Davidson from $220.00 to $223.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price target suggests a potential upside of 38.66% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $260.00 price objective (up from $258.00) on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen lifted their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $182.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, e.l.f. Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.64.

e.l.f. Beauty Trading Down 14.4 %

Shares of ELF stock traded down $27.12 on Friday, hitting $160.83. The stock had a trading volume of 7,408,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,625,412. The firm has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.45, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $190.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.43. e.l.f. Beauty has a twelve month low of $88.47 and a twelve month high of $221.83.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $324.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.60 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 26.64% and a net margin of 12.47%. As a group, analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at e.l.f. Beauty

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, insider Jennifer Catherine Hartnett sold 9,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.96, for a total transaction of $1,814,087.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,647 shares in the company, valued at $11,402,229.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jennifer Catherine Hartnett sold 9,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.96, for a total value of $1,814,087.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 61,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,402,229.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 3,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.28, for a total transaction of $678,313.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 71,986 shares in the company, valued at $14,489,342.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 97,390 shares of company stock worth $18,264,873. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of e.l.f. Beauty

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ELF. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the second quarter valued at about $801,693,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $133,940,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,611,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,299,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 81.8% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 468,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,758,000 after buying an additional 210,873 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

About e.l.f. Beauty

(Get Free Report)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

Further Reading

